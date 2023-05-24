MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $123.80 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00178025 USD and is down -39.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

