My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $924,707.39 and $379,352.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026224 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008908 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.