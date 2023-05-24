National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Trading Down 3.1%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $385.05 and last traded at $386.28. Approximately 10,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.