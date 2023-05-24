NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

