Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Up 5.6%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 62,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 107,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
