Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Up 5.6%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 62,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 107,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.