Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.47

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $7.35. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 4,109,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

