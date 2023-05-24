Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.66. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 1,273,080 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $754.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
