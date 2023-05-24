Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.66. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 1,273,080 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $754.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

