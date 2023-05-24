Neo (NEO) Market Cap Hits $734.00 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00039385 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $734.00 million and approximately $107.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

