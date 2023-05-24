NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 417,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 178,543 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NGMS. Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeoGames by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NeoGames by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

