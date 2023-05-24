Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Netflix by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Netflix by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Netflix by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.76. 3,331,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.43 and its 200-day moving average is $321.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

