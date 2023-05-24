Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources comprises about 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Newpark Resources worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 31,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

In other news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

