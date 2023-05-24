Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 689,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,014,667 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

