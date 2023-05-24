NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is NS Partners Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

