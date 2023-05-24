NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. 1,664,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

