NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $73.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $59.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

