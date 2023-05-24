NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

About NGK Insulators

(Get Rating)

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

Featured Articles

