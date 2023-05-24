NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.
About NGK Insulators
NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGK Insulators (NGKIF)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.