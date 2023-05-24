Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service comprises 1.0% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.82% of Matrix Service worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 607,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $7,206,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 491,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.52.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

