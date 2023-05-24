Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Bread Financial comprises about 0.4% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 312,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 553,511 shares of company stock worth $14,855,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 90,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,985. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

