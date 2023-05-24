Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,990,636 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990,636 shares during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

