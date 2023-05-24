NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NKE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 4,426,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

