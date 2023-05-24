Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

