Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 5,841,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

