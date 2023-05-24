Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.30 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.52. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

