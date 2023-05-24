Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.30 EPS.
Nordson Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.52. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.
Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.
About Nordson
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
