Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $257.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $226.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.00 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 131.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.