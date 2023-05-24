NS Partners Ltd Buys 20,403 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 286,656 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,101,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

