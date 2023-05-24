NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $246.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.