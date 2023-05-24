NS Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.