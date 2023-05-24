NS Partners Ltd Has $25.13 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,519 shares of company stock worth $19,878,255 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.