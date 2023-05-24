NS Partners Ltd Has $4.47 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.