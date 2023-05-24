NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.