NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,711 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $367.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

