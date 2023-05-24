NS Partners Ltd Purchases 773 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after acquiring an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

