NS Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $362.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

