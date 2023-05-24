NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 279,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 684,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Specifically, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $40,272.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,053 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $40,272.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,587 shares of company stock worth $1,237,267. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

