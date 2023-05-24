nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $138,912.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
nVent Electric Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NVT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 769,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
