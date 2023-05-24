nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $138,912.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 769,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.