NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,613,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,464,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.24 billion, a PE ratio of 176.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.82.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

