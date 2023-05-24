NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 17.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

