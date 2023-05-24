Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.8%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.15 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.15 ($0.57). 302,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 317,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

