Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.8%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.15 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.15 ($0.57). 302,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 317,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Old Mutual Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.93.
Old Mutual Increases Dividend
Old Mutual Company Profile
Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.
Further Reading
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.