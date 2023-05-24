OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $268,578.29 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

