Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and $1.75 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,210,948 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

