Oppenheimer Increases Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Price Target to $47.00

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.
RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.
