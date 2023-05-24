Oppenheimer Increases Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Price Target to $47.00

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,622,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,785,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

