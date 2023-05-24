Option Care Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,806% compared to the typical daily volume of 608 call options.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

