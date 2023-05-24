Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 869,565 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,323. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.