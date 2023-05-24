Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.89

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 276936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

