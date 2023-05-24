Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1224485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,979,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,759 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.