Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.13 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $164,527.16 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,302.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00326662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00567142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00425479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,207,368 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.