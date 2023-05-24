Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 2.4 %
OXLCP stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $24.79.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
