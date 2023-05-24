Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $3,169,437.60 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 147,901,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,211,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Palantir Technologies

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

