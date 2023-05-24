Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.72.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $14.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.73. 3,337,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $206.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

