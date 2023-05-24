Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $251.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $13.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,295. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,775.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

